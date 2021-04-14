Second Covid Hospital To Be Set Up In VIMSAR Of Odisha

Burla: A second Covid speciality hospital is all set to come up in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla situated at Sambalpur district of Odisha within next ten days.

According to reports, the second Covid hospital at VIMSAR will have 300 beds out of which 250 will be general beds and 50 will be Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

The hospital will be set up at the newly constructed medicine ward of VIMSAR informed the Chief Secretary of Odisha Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Wednesday.