Second bridge on Kathajodi river to come up at Trisulia!

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to construct another bridge on Kathajodi river at Trisulia in Cuttack, informed PWD Secretary Vir Vikram Yadav.

While addressing a press meet, Yadav said that the Works department has been allocated a total budget of Rs 9,133 crore for some major projects in the financial year 2023-24.

Yadav said that an allocation of Rs 4,600 crore has been issued for improving 3000 km of roads and nine major bridges which includes the second bridge on Kathajodi river at Trisulia. It also has been decided to construct bridges on Baitarani river at Chandbali, and on Brahmani river at Anandpur, he said.

Six-laning of Cuttack ring road, developing of Taldanda canal road in Cuttack, four-laning of Cuttack-Paradip road and four-laning of Kapilprasad-Jatni road in Bhubaneswar are some of the many projects which the PWD will take up this year, Yadav said.

The PWD Secretary further said that ring roads in different places of the State including around Berhampur, Balangir and Sambalpur will be constructed during the 2023-24 financial year,” he added.