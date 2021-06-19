SECL Recruitment 2021: Apply soon for 428 Operator Posts

Coal India Limited’s subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has invited applications for the recruitment of as many as 428 Operator Posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before 07 July 2021. The selected candidates will be posted as Dumper operator (T) Grade-D, Dozer Operator (T) Grade-D, Pay Loader Operator (T) Grade-D, Shovel Operator (T) and Grade-D & Surface Miner/ Continuous Miner Operator (T) Grade-D.

SECL Operator Recruitment 2021 vacancy details:

Important Dates:

Last Date for submission of application – July 7, 2021

Last Date for submitting second copy of application – July 14, 2021

Closing Date for submission of Hard Copy – July 22, 2021

Name and number of posts:

Total Posts – 428

Dumper Operator – 296

Dozer Operator – 60

Pay Loader Operator – 26

Shovel Operator – 23

Surface Miner/ Continuous Miner Operator (TR) – 23

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidates who want to apply for the posts of Dumper Operator, Dozer Operator will have to have passed their class- VIII and should have a valid Transport License or HMV Licence. Besides, they should be permanent employee with 1-year service.

The applicants of Pay Loader Operator posts should have completed their class- VIII and have a valid Transport License or HMV Licence. Any permanent employee with 2 years service

Likewise, the Shovel Operators should have finished their class 10th and be the permanent employee with 2 years service.

The candidates of Surface Miner/ Continuous Miner Operator (TR) posts should have passed 10th and must be having a valid Transport License or HMV Licence. Any permanent employee with 2 years service

How to Apply?

Candidates can click on the below given links to know the mode of application and send their application on or before 07 July 2021.

Click here to read the notification of SECL Operator Recruitment 2021.

Click here for the SECL official website.