Sec 144 Imposed In Areas Of Odisha’s Sambalpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC)  has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in 10 areas.

This order will remain in effect from Aug 12 till Aug 16 or till it is revoked by the court.

The areas are Hatli Chowk, Badbazar, Hirakud Colony (Adarsh Nagar), Jhaduapada (Sradhakara Supkar Gali), Haragouripada, Panchgochhia, Jagannath Mandir Colony, Housing Board Colony, Sibanagar, Dhanupali, Explosive Colony, in front of VSS Stadium, Motijharan, Nuapada, Bareipali, and Kansaripada.

Only essential activities will be allowed in the areas. There will be no movement of people in or out of the restricted zone except for medical emergencies and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services.

No person will be allowed to enter within 100 meters radius of the above restricted zone , an official order of the court of the sub-collector & Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Sadar.

