Kalahandi: The Kalahandi district administration on Thursday have issued guidelines for the Chattar Yatra celebration of Goddess Manikeswari on October 24 in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus COVID-19.

The district collector Gavali Parag Harshad have clamped Section 144 CrPC in Bhawanipatna town for three days from October 23 to 25.

The collector also said entry to Bhawanipatna Municipality area will be allowed only for medical/emergency purpose and movement and gathering of people are restricted to four persons at any point of time in the township from 12 am (midnight) of October 23 to 12 am (midnight) of October 25.

All the executive magistrates, officers, officials of essential service departments carrying valid ID proofs/movement pass shall be exempted from the purview of this order. Any person contravening this order will be prosecuted under the Section of 188 of IPC, the order stated.