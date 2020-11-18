Kendrapara: Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed on Wednesday in Pentha Sea Beach situated in Padmanavpatna area of Kendrapara district of Odisha.

The ban has been imposed as in the past 15 days, two tourists have drowned here. The blanket ban prevents people from bathing in the sea.

Strict action shall be taken against those who violate the norms. The order has been issued to the Additional District Collector by the Collector of Kendrapara, Samarth Barma.