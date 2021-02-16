Odisha: Sec 144 to be Imposed at Chandrabhaga Beach on Feb 19 for Magha Saptami

Puri: In view of the Magha Saptami dip that is scheduled to be observed on February 19, the Puri district administration has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 around Chandrabhaga beach in Konark of Odisha.

As per the order of the district administration, the prohibitory order will come into effect from 11 AM of February 18 and remain in force till 1 PM of February 19. Locals have been warned against taking the holy dip in Chandrabhaga.

However, the presiding deities of Konark, Lord Tribeniswara, Lord Aisaneswara and Lord Dakhineswara, will embark on a grand procession to the Tirtha Mandap at Chandrabhaga and take the customary dip as per the rituals.