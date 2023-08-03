Sec 144 clamped at submerged Maa Bhattarika Temple in Cuttack

Cuttack: The Badamba Executive magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC around Maa Bhattarika Pitha in view of heavy flow of water in Mahanadi river in Odisha’s Cuttack.

As there is heavy flow in the Mahanadi river, the idol have been shifted to a safe place by the servitors. Rituals of the deities are being performed properly, informs servitor Siris Rana.

Besides, the administration is on full alert and no-one is allowed to enter the river.

The IIC of Baramba Police Station has been directed to maintain law and order to prevent any breach of peace.

Water level in Mahanadi river continues to rise due to the continuous rainfall in the lower areas of Hirakud. Eight lakh cusecs of flood water will be released into Mahandi river by 12 PM today, via Mundali barrage in Cuttack.

SRC has issued alert to the District Magistrates of Angul, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khordha, and Puri. They have been alerted to exercise caution as the water level of Mahanadi is likely to rise even more.