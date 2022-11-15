Sea Vigil 2022: Starts in Paradip Port of Odisha

Paradip: The two-day joint military exercise ‘Sea Vigil 2022’ on the coast of Paradip in Odisha has been started today.

Eighteen Marine Police Officers, including the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, took part in the exercise.

The Indian Navy has kick-started a defence exercise called Sea Vigil 2022 across various coastlines in the country today.

The exercise aims to tighten security on the coast since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and in the face of deadly external enemies.

The exercise will divide all the participants into two teams: The Red Team and the Blue Team one team in the guise of terrorists will attempt to enter the territory and the other team will try to stop them and will try to catch them.

It is noteworthy that, on November 5 and 6 a similar rehearsal was held which was called, ‘Sagar Kavach’.