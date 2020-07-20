Baliguda: The Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Baliguda town in Kandhamal district of Odisha has turned into a good Samaritan and saved a man’s life.

According to reports, a driver had been crushed inside a truck as it lost balance and overturned. It was due to the quick and timely intervention of the officer that the life of the driver could be saved well in time.

The accident took place when the Hyva loaded with chips for construction lost balance and skid off the ghats near Kandhibandha area under K. Nuagaon police limits.

The driver was badly injured in the incident. He was stuck between a wooden log and the steering wheel and could not move or come out of the ill-fated vehicle.

Due to the coronavirus shutdown, the entire stretch of highway was completely isolated. Fortunately, a bike rider spotted the truck and the driver. He went directly to the SDPO of Baliguda and explained the situation.

The SDPO of Baliguda, Manas Ranjan Barik did not waste a moment. He rushed to the spot of the accident. Barik also informed the fire department before leaving the police station so that they would arrive at the scene of the accident as soon as possible.

The fire department with the help of K. Nuagaon police personnel cut into the truck with industrial machinery, freed the driver and saved his life.

The driver identified as Ved Prakash has profusely thanked the entire team involved in the rescue operation and specifically the SDPO.

His health condition is currently said to be stable and he is recuperating in the district headquarter hospital (DHH). Had it not been for the quick intervention of the SDPO he might have lost his life.