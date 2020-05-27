Keonjhar: Scuffle erupted between the women members of a Self Help Group (SHG) and the officials at the Anandapur Municipality office premises in this district of Odisha’s Keonjhar on Wednesday regarding allotment of a contractual work.

A video caging the SHG women pouncing on the officials has surfaced in this regard. According to reports, about 100 women barged into Anandpur Municipality office premises today and started scuffling with the officials. Two female and one male official became the victim in the incident.

It has been learnt that reason of the scuffle was regarding allotment of a contractual work. The SHG members complained that they had been given with a particular work. However, they observed that some others are executing the same. Hence, they visited the office to protest.

Police have been deployed at the Anandapur Municipality office premises following the incident.