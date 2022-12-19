Scuffle ensues between police and locals in Bhubaneswar

A scuffle has ensued between police and locals after residents of Salia Sahi slum in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

By Sudeshna Panda
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: A scuffle has ensued between police and locals after residents of Salia Sahi slum in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The residents of the slum allegedly opposed the review work of a PWD-proposed 200-meter-wide road.

As many as eight platoons of police force have been deployed and eight people have been  detained.

Further details awaited.

