Scuffle ensues between police and locals in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A scuffle has ensued between police and locals after residents of Salia Sahi slum in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The residents of the slum allegedly opposed the review work of a PWD-proposed 200-meter-wide road.

As many as eight platoons of police force have been deployed and eight people have been detained.

Further details awaited.