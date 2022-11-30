Scuffle breaks out between lawyers and police at Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Agitating lawyers and police personnel clashed at Kacheri Chhak in Sambalpur district on Wednesday.

The lawyers were staging protest demanding permanent High Court bench in Western Odisha at Sambalpur.

Report says, the police uprooted the tents camped by the agitating lawyers following which there was a scuffle between lawyers and police personnel.

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it expected the the Bar Council of India to suspend the licenses of the lawyers who have been striking in Odisha over the demand for a permanent bench of the High Court in the western part at Sambalpur.

The Bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S. Oka, also recommended that the Bar Council take “appropriate action” against the district bar associations whose members have been involved in the protests.

