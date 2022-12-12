Scuffle breaks out between police, protestors during Satyagraha over High Court establishment demand in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Tension ran high at Kacheri Chhak in the city on Monday morning when a scuffle broke out between police and protestors during Satyagraha over High Court bench establishment demand.

Various social organisations and public along with the lawyers have launched a Satyagraha at Kacheri Chhak demanding establishment of High court bench in Sambalpur. The agitation took a violent turn when the protestors broke police barricades and went inside the court.

On November 30, the Sambalpur lawyers association continued their strike and debarred the judge and other employees from entering the court premises. When the police intervened, a clash erupted between the police and protestors.

Notably, the Supreme Court had directed the Bar Council of India to cancel the licenses of all agitating lawyers. It has also asked the district administrations to provide protection to judicial officials and others. Licenses of the lawyers will stand cancelled until they resume duties.