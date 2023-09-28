Scrub typhus on rise in Sundergarh: 13 more test positive, tally rises to 263

Sundergarh: Atleast 13 more new scrub typhus cases were detected in Odisha’s Sundergarh district in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 263.

So far, only one death due to Scrub typhus has been reported till date and another is undergoing treatment at the ICU.

Various measures are being taken to bring the situation under control. Massive awareness drives have been launched to sensitize people about the disease and how it can be kept at bay, informed CDMO.

The CDMO has also advised people not to panic and to seek medical advice immediately if symptoms are seen in anyone.

While ASHA workers are creating awareness among people using the public address system, in rural areas, ‘pala’ shows are being organised to make people aware of the symptoms and treatment of the disease.

The chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Sundargarh DHH, Dr. Dharani Ranjan Satpathy said only awareness can save people’s lives.

Noteworthy, scrub typhus infection spreads through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The common symptoms of the disease include fever and a black inflamed mark on the skin called ‘eschar’. People who frequently visit farmland or forests are highly vulnerable to the infection.