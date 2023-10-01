Scrub Typhus claims one more life in Bargarh, death toll rises to 7

Bargarh: The deadly scrub typhus claimed one more life in Bargarh district, the death toll mounted to seven in the district so far, informed CDMO.

The 48-year-old patient from Sohela area of the district died of scrub typhus while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, said Bargarh District Public Health Officer (DPHO) Sadhu Charan Dash.

So far, 1095 people were tested for the deadly disease Scrub Typhus in the Bargarh district, of which 64 people have been tested positive.

Amid rise in scrub typhus cases in the state, the 4-member central team visited Bargarh district and took stock of the situation. They also discussed the cause and the diagnosis of scrub typhus with the district health department.

Today,three more people have tested positive for Scrub Typhus today in Sundargarh, taking the total number of cases to 295. A total of 47 samples were sent for testing, said reliable reports. Out of which, three tested positive.