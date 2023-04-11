Scorpio catches fire, 3 narrowly escaped in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A Scorpio vehicle caught fire while three people narrowly escaped in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place in Agarpada village under Banta Block in the district.

As per reports, the Scorpio vehicle of Sriram Swaroop Mohapatra had been parked in front of his house when the vehicle somehow caught fire.

After brining his daughter from the Anganwadi Centre Sriram Swaroop had parked the Scorpio in front of his house when the vehicle caught fire.

The owner of the vehicle himself with the help of some locals initially tried to douse the fire. However, the effort was not sufficient. Later, after getting information fire tenders came from Agarpada and doused the fire.