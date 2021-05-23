Scores Of Dead Fish Wash Ashore At Puri Beach

By WCE 1

Puri: Hundreds of fishes have been found lying dead at the shores of Puri beach on Sunday. The visitors were surprised to see so many dead fishes littered and it was quite an eyesore to them.

The fish that are lying dead are suspected to be Bigeye Snapper known as Disco Fish.

Many people said that the rise in the pollution inside the sea might could be the reason behind fish deaths.

It is also suspected that the during the lockdown period, as these variety of fishes are not being exported, the fishermen might have thrown them away in the beach.

