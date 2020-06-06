Schools with less than 20 students will not be closed; admission to begin from June 8

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School & Mass Education Minister Samir Dash on Saturday clarified that admission for 2020-21 sessions will be held in all elementary and secondary schools where admission was held last year.

Dash said that decision was taken to close all the schools with less than 20 students. However, now the decision has been changed due to coronavirus outbreak and the admission will be held from June 8.

The admission process will continue till July 15, added the minster.