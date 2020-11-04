Schools To Reopen This Month; Informs Odisha School And Mass Education Minister

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The schools in Odisha shall open this month informed the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today.

An SOP shall be issued in this regard soon said the Minister. Talks shall soon be held with the District Collectors and the District Education Officers further added Dash.

It is to be noted that there has been a reduction of 30% of the syllabus due to the covid pandemic. There will be no further reduction of syllabus said the Minister.

Only standard 9 and 10 students shall go to school. In case the parents do not wish to send their wards, they can opt for online classes.

The School and Mass Education Department shall decide on the mode of operation of schools soon.

