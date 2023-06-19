Schools to reopen in Odisha on June 21, morning classes in these 7 districts

Seven districts namely Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Angul, Sonepur and Balangir have been authorised to shift to morning school.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0

Bhubaneswar: Schools will reopen across Odisha on June 21, informed Aswathy S, the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, School & Mass Education Department today.

According to Aswathy, after due consideration of the weather prediction, it has been decided to reopen all schools on June 21. However, as a measure of abundant caution, collectors of seven districts namely Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Angul, Sonepur and Balangir have been authorised to shift to morning school or declare holidays if the situation so demands.

“We are keeping a close watch on the weather situation of the days ahead for further action,” said the Commissioner-cum-Secretary.

Earlier yesterday, School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi had informed that the district collectors after reviewing the heat wave condition of their respective districts will take the final decision on reopening of schools on June 21.

Notably, the State government extended the summer holidays of all government and private schools till June 20. Earlier, the schools were to reopen on June 19.

