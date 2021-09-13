Schools to remain closed for two days in 12 districts of Odisha: Edu Min Samir Dash

Bhubaneswar: All schools to remain closed for two days in 12 districts of Odisha, where red warning has been issued, in view of heavy rainfall due to depression over Bay of Bengal, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today. The schools across the state were open for offline classes of 9th, 10th and 12th students.

Reportedly, the 12 districts include Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur and Bargarh.

The depression over northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Odisha coast moved west-northwestwards during past 6 hours with a speed of 5 kmph, intensified into a deep depression and lay centred very close to north Odisha coast, near latitude 20.5°N and longitude 86.9°E, close to southeast of Chandbali this morning, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the recent coastal observations, it has further moved west-northwestwards and crossed north Odisha coast, close to south of Chandbali between 5.20 am and 6.30 am as a deep depression with maximum sustained wind speed of 30 knots and lay centred at 6.30 am over north coastal Odisha, very close to Chandbali.

It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, north Chhattisgarh & Madhya Pradesh during next 48 hours. It is very likely to weaken into a depression during the next 24 hours, the IMD further forecasted.

Incessant rainfall in Odisha due to depression over Bay of Bengal broke records in several parts of the state during the last 24 hours. As per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, Puri received 341 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, the capital city recorded highest-ever rainfall in a day in the month of September as the state capital received 195 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am of September 12 to 8.30 am of September 13.

