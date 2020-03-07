Schools to go ”Bag Less” on Saturdays in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: Students of class I to V in Ganjam district don’t need to carry the school bag on Saturdays henceforth. Ganjam district administration has launched an initiative in this regard to educate the students on yoga, health and hygine awareness on this day, for which they don’t need to carry the school bag.

The weekly bag-less day will be used for creating awareness among students of the district, said Ganjam district Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange. On every Saturday now the students will be imparted training for their physical and intellectual development. They will also be educated on, plantation drive, awareness on ban of plastic etc.

The initiative has been launched preliminary in a few schools of the district on trial basis. once it gets proper appraisal, it will be then implemented in other schools. The initiative by Ganjam district administration has earned praise from various quarters of the society including students and teachers.