Schools in Keonjhar to remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rain

The district administration of Keonjhar has announced closure of all government and private schools and anganwadi centres in view of the incessant rain across the district.

By Subadh Nayak 0
schools closed in Keonjhar
Representational Image

The District Education Officer (DEO) announced the closure of all schools following the direction of the district collector, said sources. The educational institutions in the district remain shut today as well.

Likewise, the schools in other districts like Balangir, Kalahandi, Subarnapur, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Boudh, Nayagarh, Balasore and Nuapada were also declared holiday on Wednesday as incessant rain continue.

It is to be noted here that different parts of the State has been receiving heavy rainfall triggered by the influence of deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.

