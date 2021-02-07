Schools For Class IX And XI Students Set To Reopen From Tomorrow

Bhadrak: The physical classroom teaching of Class IX and XI students will begin from tomorrow as the State government has decided to reopen the schools for them after a long gap of almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their physical classes would be held from 8.30 am to 10.30 am every day except Sundays.

Sitting arrangements in classrooms have been made so as to ensure required social distancing as per the COVID-19 protocol. The entire classrooms and school premises have been sanitized properly.

Earlier, the concerned school authorities also had a talk with parents who welcomed the decision to reopen the schools.

Meanwhile, the students have been asked to wear masks and use sanitisers, and maintain social distancing while attending the classes.

While the schools have been already opened for Class X and XII students, it is expected that the physical classes of class 1 to class 8 would begin soon and a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) keeping in view the COVID-19 guidelines is being prepared by the SRC department.