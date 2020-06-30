Schools, Colleges to remain closed till August 31, announced Odisha Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the increasing number of COVID cases in the State, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy today made some important announcements which are to be implemented in the state in the fight against the deadly virus.

Schools, Colleges as well as cinema halls to remain closed till August 31. However, the educational institutions will be allowed to remain open to conduct examinations and evaluations, intimated Tripathy.

In another important change, the night curfew across the State will be clamped from 9 PM to 5 AM. That means shops and business set ups will be allowed to remain open till 9 pm in the night.

Weekend shutdown to continue in ten districts of Odisha which have been identified as zone-1 districts. The districts with more than 50 active cases have been identified as zone 1 districts

These districts include Ganjam, Gajapati, Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda.