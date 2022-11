Bhubaneswar: All the schools, colleges (private & government) government offices under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area to remain closed after 1 pm during the visit of the president of India Draupadi Murmu tomorrow, November 10, informed by Revenue and Disaster Management of Odisha in a notification today.

It is to be noted that, President Draupadi Murmu will visit Odisha for the first time after becoming the president of India.