Schools, AWCs to remain closed for two days in Deogarh in view of heavy rain

Deogarh: Schools and Anganwadi centers in Deogarh have declared holiday for two days in view of heavy rainfall in the district, informed District Collector.

In view of ongoing heavy rainfall, possible potential flooding and orange warning issued by the SRC for Deogarh district, all government and private schools and AWCs in Deogarh district shall remain closed from August 2 till August 3, said in a notification.

In many districts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for extremely heavy rain in six districts today. These districts are likely to receive very heavy rainfall (>20cm) today.

Several District Collectors took to their respective Twitter handles on Wednesday to announce the school holiday.

“In view of heavy rainfall and a red warning issued by the office of SRC for Bolangir district, all government and private schools and AWCs in Bolangir district shall remain closed today (2nd August, Wednesday),” the Bolangir Collector tweeted

Similar tweets have been made by the District Collectors of Keonjhar, Kalahandi and Dhenkanal.

The District Collectors have directed the BDO in their area to remain alert and prepared for any emergency. People from water logging areas are to be evacuated if required and sheltered in safe shelters. They shall be provided with dry/cooked food and drinking water.