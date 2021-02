Schools And Plus Two Classes To Remain Closed In Odisha For 2 Days

Bhubaneswar: Tomorrow and day after all schools and plus two classes across Odisha shall remain closed informed Samir Ranjan Dash, State Minister For School and Mass Education.

Tomorrow the schools and plus two classes shall remain closed due to the state-wide bandh called by the Congress in the state of Odisha.

And since the day after tomorrow is Saraswati Puja the schools and plus two classes shall continue to remain closed.