Schools Across Odisha To Reopen In January; Says Mass Edu Min Sameer Dash

Bhubaneswar: It is likely that the schools across Odisha will reopen in January 2021, said School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash on Thursday.

In a presser today, Sameer Dash added that the reopening of schools is likely in January. He also pointed out that priority will be given to conducting classes for Class X and XII standards.

This move, will help students appearing for the board examinations next year, he said.

Though the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) had allowed reopening of schools in December, the School and Mass Education Department decided to keep the schools closed in view of the Covid situation.’

The Minister added that, “Hence, we are gearing up for reopening of schools from January next year”.