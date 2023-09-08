School students seen killing chicken mercilessly in Keonjhar of Odisha

Keonjhar: The sight of school students seen killing chicken for cooking in government ashram schools instead of studying is going viral, said reliable reports.

In the Ashram school a feast was being done without permission. The video of the act has gone viral. It is a piece of sad news that, the parents have left their children at the ashram school for them to study but instead of studying, the child have been involved in such activities.

The students are engaged in cooking which is very unfortunate. It is strange how the Ashram school authorities are employing the school students to kill chickens. Such a rare incident has been seen in Jagmohanpur ashram school of Telkoi block in Keonjhar district.

And they are provided with everything from food, drinks, soap and cosmetics for free. It is seen in the viral video is that the school authorities are teaching the children how to kill chicken instead of educating them.

According to the available information, 420 students are studying in this ashram school from 1st to 8th grade while 350 students are staying in the hostel. There is also a cook who has been employed for preparing their food and drink.

However it is shocking, as to how the ashram school authorities have made the children do such chores such as killing chickens for cooking. The general public have raised eyebrows and criticized the incident.