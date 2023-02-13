State

School students protest in Cuttack for fulfilment of demands

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Cuttack: School students in Cuttack city are sitting on a protest on Monday, demanding the fulfilment of a number of demands.

The student of ‘Christ Colligate School’ in Cuttack are protesting about the mid-day meals in the school and the cleanliness of the school premises.

It is worth mentioning that the students had also staged a similar protest relating to these matters on 6 February, 2023.

They were forced to sit on dharna again due to non-fulfillment of demands that they had raised back then.

Further details awaited in this matter.

