School student writes to CM Naveen, says I want to study but don’t have money to meet the expenses

Keonjhar: I want to study, but I don’t have money to meet the expenses, said a school student from Odisha’s Keonjhar district in her letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In her letter to the Chief Minister, the girl, who is a student of the Adarsha Vidyalaya in Hatadihi, stated that her mother is a teacher at Sirigida Upper Primary School. However, she is not helping her as she is not living with the family for the last five years. Her father is also unable to afford her studies with the little money he earns.

Saying that she is unable to give the fees for the mess and meet other educational expenses, the girl urged the CM to deduct money from her mother’s salary and give her so that she can meet her expenses and study well.