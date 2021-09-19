School student swept away in flooded drain in Bhubaneswar: Congress protests, blames BMC

Bhubaneswar: Soon after a school student was swept away in a flooded drain near Satabdi Nagar Bank Colony in Siripur area of Bhubaneswar, the Odisha unit of Chhatra Congress workers staged a road blockade at Gandamunda square and protested the mishap alleging that the incident took place due to the carelessness of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Joining the protest, senior Congress leader Sura Routray said that the boy was swept away by the rainwater only because the drain was open. What the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) are doing? Why the Smart City award is given? The drains are opened across the BMC area. You see water everywhere as there is no prober drainage system.

“The family members of the boy should be given a compensation of Rs 50 lakh immediately. Each unit of the Congress party will come together and will hit the street if the drainage works are not completed and drains are not covered at the possible earliest time,” he threatened.

The 10th class student, who has been identified as Jyotirmay Behera of Palamamnda area, was swept away by water after accidentally falling into the drain while he was going to attend tuition classes on his bicycle this afternoon.

Firefighters, local police and residents have started a search operation to trace Jyotirmay who is still missing after being swept away in the flooded drain.