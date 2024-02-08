School student dies in Bhubaneswar under mysterious circumstances, suspicion on father!

Bhubaneswar: A school student has died in Bhubaneswar under mysterious circumstances said reports on Thursday in this regard. Death of a Central School Student in Bhubaneswar Unit-3 Quarters has been a topic of major discussion.

According to reliable reports, the maternal uncle of the deceased school student has filed a murder case against the student’s father. A student has been accused of being beaten to death by his father. A complaint in this regard has been lodged in the Kharvelnagar police station. The police are investigating on the basis of the complaint.

The deceased student’s father was always drunk and used to abuse him and beat him up. On the other hand, the police said that the autopsy report will reveal the mystery behind the reason of the death.

It is worth mentioning that the student died on this February 4, this year. Further reports mentioned that, there were bruises on the student’s body. An investigation in this regard is underway, detailed reports awaited in this matter.