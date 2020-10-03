School Student Commits Suicide As Father Scolds Him For Playing Online Games In Odisha

School Student Commits Suicide As Father Scolds Him For Playing Online Games In Odisha

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a Class-VIII minor boy hanged himself to death in his house at Kamarjoda area in Keonjhar district.

The deceased minor has been identified as Amitanshu Apatta (14) son of Binod Apatta a native of Kamarjoda area in Keonjhar.

Sources said, Amitanshu was a student of Std VIII in Saraswati Sishu Mandir , Kundurunala. He used to to play online games most of the time on the smartphone given by his father for attending online classes due to COVID-19 guidelines.

A few days ago, his father Binod had lost Rs 96,000 from his bank account. When inquired the bank authorities, they told him that the amount was deducted from his account due to online games played on his mobile phone.

On Thursday, Binod scolded him for withdrawing the money without his knowledge and wasting it in the games.

Later, the minor boy was found hanging with his mother’s saree inside a toilet on friday morning.

The family members rescued the boy and immediately rushed him to the Tata Steel Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.