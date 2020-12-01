school raid bhubaneswar
School Sealed In Bhubaneswar For Blatant Violation Of Covid Norms

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Sai Saraswati Bidya Mandir, a school located at Chintamaniswar Lane No. 6 of Bhubaneswar has been sealed by BMC today.

According to reports South East Zone Enforcement Team led by Ansuman Rath, Zonal Dy. Commissioner conducted the raid.

On reaching the location, it was found that the above school was running offline classes for its students inside its premises and also conducting examinations, which is a clear violation of the Covid Guidelines as laid out by the Government of Odisha and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)

