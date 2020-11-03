Koraput: The principal of Women’s Higher Secondary School in Sunabeda, Pabitra Kumar Bedant has been accused of sexually harassing a lady staff of the higher secondary school.

The allegation of the lady is that the above noted accused was regularly requesting her for sexual favours, making sexually coloured remarks and hugging her inside the computer room where she used to work.

He would physically touch her body and indulge in unwelcome explcit sexual overtures.

He would send sexually explicit messages, slangs and request her for sexual favours through popular messaging app Whatsapp.

The accused was unsuccessful in his attempt and then threatened the victim against dire consequence.

As the victim lodged a complaint with the police, the accused threatened her at Sunabed and hired three goons to snatch away the mobile phone of the victim at Semiliguda.

This was when the victim filed a second case against the accused. He has been arrested and court forwarded today in both the cases.