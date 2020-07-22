School & Plus Two Syllabus In Odisha To Be Reduced: Minister Samir Dash

Bhubaneswar: Education syllabus in the state of Odisha will be reduced due to the closure of schools and higher secondary colleges for a long time due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic said the Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today.

“While the board and State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT) expert committee will decide how much syllabus will be reduced from class I to X, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will finalise the class XI and XII syllabus,” the minister informed.

It is noteworthy that all schools across Odisha have been closed till Aug 31 due to the rapid rise in Covid 19 cases.

Recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced to reduce the syllabus for class 10 to 12 by up to 30% for 2020-21 academic session.