Bhubaneswar: The ‘School on Wheels’ vehicle rolled in the streets of the capital city in Odisha on Monday. The wheel aims at educating children about Covid 19.

This is for the children living in street situations started with the support of Tourism Finance Corporation of India.

The program was inaugurated by Umasankar Das, DCP, Commissionarate Police, Bhubaneswar. Ruchika Social Welfare organisation, Childline and Commissionerate Police have jointly organised the programme. Three chariots are rolled in this program.

Also read: Boudh Hottest At 43 Degree Celsius As 17 Places Record Temperature Of 40 Deg C Or Above In Odisha

Benudhar Senapati, CEO, Ruchika, Rulina Patra, Cordnator Childline and social activist Ghasiram Panda were present during the inauguration.

In view of the pandemic situation we have planned to reach out to as many children as possible living in street situations and provide them Covid education and address emergency needs of the children including food, clothes, first-aid, medical support, counselling and other emergency services, Senapati said.