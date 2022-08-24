School In Bhubaneswar Detains Students: DEO Investigates Into Matter

Bhubaneswar: A private school in Bhubaneswar detained students in the school premises on Tuesday allegedly because their fees were not paid.

As a development on the matter, the District Education Officer (DEO) has reached concerned private school in Ghatikia.

He conducted a probe into the allegations of detention of students over non-payment of fees. He questioned the students, parents and authorities.

According to the parents, the school had kept back their kids because they had not been able to pay the school fees.

The detention was for five hours informed the parents. As many as 34 children were detained in the school.

It is further noteworthy that, report will be submitted to the School and Mass Education Department.

Necessary action will be initiated added the DEO.