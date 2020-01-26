School Headmaster killed in tractor-bike crash in Koraput

Jeypore: In a shocking incident on the eve of the Republic Day celebration last night, a school headmaster was killed after his bike was hit by a tractor in Bhansuli village in Koraput district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Chakradhar Pal, the headmaster of Bhansuli High School.

As per the report, Pal had been to purchase some goods from Kotpad market at around 9 am in the evening and returning when the mishap took place. The driver of a speeding tractor which was heading to Kotpad lost control over the wheels and ended up hitting Pal’s bike near Bastamba.

Local police rushed to the spot and seized the body of the deceased for an autopsy later.

A pal of gloom has descended on the school where the victim was working post the mishap.