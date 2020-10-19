Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to submit clarification within seven days over the waiver of school fees.

The HC scheduled the matter for hearing after submission of the affidavit and wanted to know whether the state government has control over all private schools.

The court has issued the directive while rejecting intervention petitions filed by some private schools.

Reports said, the matter will be heard following the submission of the reply by the state government.