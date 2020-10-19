school fees case
File Photo

School Fee Case: Orissa High Court Asks State Government To Clarify In 7 Days

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to submit clarification within seven days over the waiver of school fees.

The HC scheduled the matter for hearing after submission of the affidavit and wanted to know whether the state government has control over all private schools.

The court has issued the directive while rejecting intervention petitions filed by some private schools.

Reports said, the matter will be heard following the submission of the reply by the state government.

You might also like
State

NVS Recruitment 2020 is underway; Apply soon for free of cost

State

2 Killed, Over 15 Injured In Tragic Accident At Odisha’s Umerkote

State

Huge Amount Of Explosives Seized In Odisha’s Koraput

State

Watch; Odia Doctor Dances On ‘Ghungroo’ Song Wearing PPE Kit In Assam’s Silchar…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.