School bus attacked by social media influencers in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, as many as seven social media influencers have allegedly attacked a school bus in Bhubaneswar for interfering while making a video.

As many as seven social media influencers attacked a school bus in a drunken state because the school bus allegedly disturbed them while shooting a social media video.

The incident took place near the BDA Park near the Khadwali temple in Shahid Nagar area of Bhubaneswar. The social media influencers attacked the bus carrying school children from a popular private English medium school.

There was tension in the area following the incident. The Shahid Nagar police reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. Further details awaited in this case. The police is investigating into the matter said reliable reports.