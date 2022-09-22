School bus accident in Cuttack of Odisha, students escape unhurt

Cuttack: A private school bus has met with an accident in Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) Sector 11 area of Cuttack city in Odisha.

As many as 30 students were on the bus when the accident took place said reliable reports. The accident has taken place in front of the police station in CDA sector 11 phase 2.

According to reports, the brakes of the bus failed and the driver lost control over the wheels. The bus went on to hit a tree.

All the students in the school bus are however safe and have been rescued by the disaster management team. The CDA phase 2 police has also reached the spot and is investigating further into the matter.

Further details are awaited.

It is noteworthy that, a bus with pilgrims had overturned in Odisha on September 12, 2022. As many as 72 pilgrims had a narrow escape in the accident.

According to reports, the pilgrims were returning from Puri after visiting Lord Jagannath. They were enroute West Bengal. Only two people had received minor injuries in the incident.

The accident allegedly took place due to a portion of road caving in. The Basta police reached the spot and rescued the injured and rushed them to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in Balasore.