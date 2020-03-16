School and Mass Edu. Dept. of Odisha issues Guidelines for Coronavirus

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education department of Odisha issues new guidelines for fighting Coronavirus in the state.

  1. The schools must remain closed.
  2. The teachers must not attend schools.
  3. The teachers should be available on phone 24*7.
  4. Examinations for class 12 (+2) shall continue.
  5. All the do’s and don’ts prescribed by the Health and Family Welfare Department should be followed.

All the above guidelines shall be applicable unless any other information is provided.

