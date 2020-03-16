School and Mass Edu. Dept. of Odisha issues Guidelines for Coronavirus
Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education department of Odisha issues new guidelines for fighting Coronavirus in the state.
- The schools must remain closed.
- The teachers must not attend schools.
- The teachers should be available on phone 24*7.
- Examinations for class 12 (+2) shall continue.
- All the do’s and don’ts prescribed by the Health and Family Welfare Department should be followed.
All the above guidelines shall be applicable unless any other information is provided.