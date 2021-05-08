SCB Medical College And Hospital To Have Additional 100 Beds For Treatment Of Covid Patients

Scb medical college increase in covid beds
Cuttack: Taking another step in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) will increase 100 more beds in SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, said CMC Commissioner Ananya Das in a press meet, today.

“Around 88 per cent of the Covid-19 positive persons are under home isolation. The rapid response team are not only monitoring the health of the home isolation Covid positive persons but also giving them necessary health information. If there is no provision of home isolation, then the Covid positives can be shifted to Covid care centres,” said the CMC Commissioner.

In case of any queries regarding the Covid situation, locals can contact the officials at toll free number of 1800-3458289.

For general services, the locals are advised to contact General Covid Control room at phone number 7077775555.

