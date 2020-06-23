Cuttack: A 26-yr-old doctor working at SCB Medical College, Cuttack tested positive for deadly Covid-19 virus.

The doctor was working as an intern with the SCB Dental College and after being tested positive he was shifted to the Covid isolation ward in SCB Medical.

On Saturday, during operation he had come in contact with many patients. The Oral Surgery department has been completely sealed and 11 MBBS students have been asked to stay in quarantine.

Earlier, a pediatrician doctor working with City hospital, Cuttack had tested positive for the deadly virus of Covid-19.

As many as 487 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the district of Cuttack.