SCB all set for any casualties during opening ceremony of Hockey World Cup

Cuttack: The SCB Medical College and Hospital in the silver city of Cuttack is ready for the mega opening ceremony of Hockey World Cup.

The opening ceremony of Hockey World Cup is scheduled to be held tomorrow that is 11 January 2023, at the famous Barbati Stadium in Cuttack.

An Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance has been kept ready and shall be present outside the Stadium, from 7 am to 7 pm.

This ambulance will have two helpers, an anesthesia doctor, a pharmacist. Apart from this, a team has been kept ready at SCB hospital.

The team will consist of cardiologists, anesthesiologists, medicine, pharmacists, surgeons, and doctors on a case-by-case basis.

As many as ten beds have been kept ready in the trauma ICU of casualty ward and 50 general beds have been kept ready in the eye department on the third floor.

The SCB Hospital is fully prepared for any casualty on the event said the Emergency Department Officer-cum-Doctor Bhubananand Maharana.