rain in odisha
File Photo

Scattered Rain Across Odisha For Next 4-5 Days: MeT

By Sudeshna Panda 18 0

Bhubaneswar: Scattered rain is expected to occur across the state of Odisha for next 4-5 days said the Regional MeT Center.

According to recent reports, the daytime temperature is expected to rise due to the weakening of the influence of the monsoon in Odisha.

Under the influence of weak monsoon seven places recorded daytime temperatures of above 35 degree Celsius.

The highest day time temperature was recorded in Malkangiri at 36 degree Celsius.

It is noteworthy that the coastal areas of Odisha shall experience high humidity.

According to reports, scattered rain is expected across the state for next 4-5 days according to the MeT.

You might also like
State

OTET 2022: ‘Answer key’ Viral On Social Media Before Exams

State

Road Accident Odisha: Engineering Student Dead, 5 Others Critical

State

Liquor Shop Burnt Down In Balasore Of Odisha, 6 Detained

State

WATCH: DRDO Conducts Trials Of Pinaka Rockets In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.