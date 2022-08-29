Scattered Rain Across Odisha For Next 4-5 Days: MeT

Bhubaneswar: Scattered rain is expected to occur across the state of Odisha for next 4-5 days said the Regional MeT Center.

According to recent reports, the daytime temperature is expected to rise due to the weakening of the influence of the monsoon in Odisha.

Under the influence of weak monsoon seven places recorded daytime temperatures of above 35 degree Celsius.

The highest day time temperature was recorded in Malkangiri at 36 degree Celsius.

It is noteworthy that the coastal areas of Odisha shall experience high humidity.

